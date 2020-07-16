How to subscribe to Apple’s free daily news podcast

This week, we saw the release of iOS 13.6 and the new audio tab for Apple News+ subscribers. At the same time, Apple also launched the Apple News Daily podcast, a daily update of top stories, which is available for everyone for free.

Apple News Today is published every weekday and is hosted by Shumita Basu and Duarte Geraldino, esteemed reporters from the world of news and public radio who Apple hired to host the show. As you might expect from an Apple production, the daily news is delivered with careful editing and editorial in a very high-quality production.

You can listen to Apple News Today through the News app, if you have access to the News+ Audio tab. Right now, this is only available for customers in the United States. The Apple News Today show will be featured at the top of the tab when new episodes air.

With the release of iOS 13.6, Apple News is also available as an app in CarPlay so you can listen to the Apple News Today update — and all of the other audio stories — quickly and simply from your car’s dashboard.

Subscribe as a Podcast

Apple News Today is available as a free podcast. Although Apple is not actively advertising it, you can subscribe to the show in any podcast app that supports RSS. This method allows anyone to tune in, worldwide.

Set your podcast player to automatically download new episodes, and get a fresh daily news update courtesy of the Apple News editorial team.

