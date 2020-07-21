Spotify launches video podcasts support on desktop and mobile following Joe Rogan deal

Spotify continues to ramp up its efforts in the podcasting industry today, announcing that it now supports video podcasts. This means that users can now watch video podcasts directly in the Spotify app on mobile and desktop.

Spotify says that access to video podcasts is available to Free and Premium users, and is supported in every market were podcasts are also available. It will start rolling out today but is not yet widely available.

Video podcasts build upon and enhance our existing audio experience, allowing Free and Premium users to connect more deeply with their favorite podcasts with video content. Listeners can tune into podcasts like Book of Basketball 2.0, Fantasy Footballers, The Misfits Podcast, H3 Podcast, The Morning Toast, Higher Learning with Van Lathan & Rachel Lindsay, and The Rooster Teeth Podcast for a visual and audio feast.

If you start watching a video podcast in Spotify, the video will automatically sync with the audio feed of the podcast as well. If you’re multitasking and switch out of the Spotify app, the audio will continue to play in the background “with no interruption and minimal data usage.” Apple Podcasts also supports video podcasting, with a similar set of features.

The new support for video podcasts comes on the heels of Spotify’s deal with Joe Rogan, who currently produces one of the most popular video podcasts in the world. So with that in mind, it’s not necessarily surprising to see Spotify officially add video podcast capabilities.

Spotify’s deal to make The Joe Rogan Experience an exclusive includes the video version of the show as well, though “clips” from the interviews will still be posted to YouTube. The deal is reported to be worth more than $100 million, and the show will officially become a Spotify exclusive at the end of this year.

What do you think of Spotify’s increasing efforts in the podcasting industry? Will you eventually switch to Spotify as your podcasting app? Let us know down in the comments!

