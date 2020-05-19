‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ to become a Spotify exclusive, leaving Apple Podcasts

Joe Rogan has announced today that his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience will become a Spotify exclusive starting later this year. The show is currently available on a variety of platforms, with full video versions posted to YouTube. As of today, it sits in second place on the Apple Podcasts charts.

As it stands right now, The Joe Rogan Experience is not even available on Spotify, but that changes later this year. Starting on September 1, the show will be available on Spotify as well as all other platforms. Then, at the “end of the year,” it will move exclusively to Spotify (via The Verge).

This includes the video version of The Joe Rogan Experience as well, though “clips” from interviews will still be posted to YouTube. Rogan detailed the changes in a post on Instagram this afternoon, stressing that the show will remain the same and be free:

Starting on September 1 the podcast will be available on Spotify as well as all platforms, and then at the end of the year it will move exclusively to Spotify, including the video version. It will remain FREE, and it will be the exact same show. It’s just a licensing deal, so Spotify won’t have any creative control over the show. They want me to just continue doing it the way I’m doing it right now. We will still have clips up on YouTube but full versions of the show will only be on Spotify after the end of the year. I’m excited to have the support of the largest audio platform in the world and I hope you folks are there when we make the switch!

This signals a major acquisition for Spotify, as The Joe Rogan Experience is one of the most popular mainstream podcasts in the world. The show regularly sits atop the Apple Podcasts charts and is currently in second place.

