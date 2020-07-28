After launching the beta of its Group Session feature back in May for Spotify Premium users in the same household, the service has now expanded it to work remotely so friends and family can enjoy their favorite playlist or podcast together in real-time no matter where they are. Read along for how to share Spotify music remotely.

Spotify announced the improvements to the Group Session feature for Premium subscribers in a blog post today.

In our latest innovation, we’re taking Group Session one step further with brand-new functionality that allows Spotify Premium users around the world to tune into the same playlist or podcast simultaneously. So no matter the distance—whether six feet apart or a thousand miles away—you and the members of your squad can now each listen to the same content at the same time on your own devices (as well as control playback). Groups of two to five people can use this feature at once by sharing a “join” link via messaging apps or social media with each other.

Some ideas for sharing Spotify in real-time with others from a distance include having a “Country Cookout” or “keeping the same pace across time zones with a Power Run playlist.”

How to share Spotify music remotely in real-time

Make sure everyone is a Spotify Premium subscriber From the play screen in the Spotify app, select the Connect menu (bottom-left corner) Choose “Start a group session” Share the invite link with up to four others (can use the scannable Spotify code too) Once others join, anyone can skip, pause, play, and add in new tracks for the group session

Spotify notes “If one person makes a change, it will immediately be reflected on all participant devices.”

Keep in mind that the Group Session feature is still in beta and there could be bugs and issues as it evolves. Are you excited to use the new music sharing feature from Spotify? Is this something you’d like to see come to Apple Music? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

