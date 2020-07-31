Russian company offers ugly solid gold iPhone 12 for $23k

Russian ‘luxury’ accessory company Caviar is noted for really ugly, crazily priced re-cased iPhones, and it’s solid gold iPhone 12 may be the ugliest version it has offered yet …

Caviar buys iPhones from Apple, removes the casing and replaces it with its own … designs.

The company says its iPhone 12 will go on sale in October, which may not yet reflect the delay Apple announced yesterday, as it will need time to buy the standard phones and replace the casing.

An ingot of one-piece 750-content gold in your hands: Caviar iPhone 12 Pro Victory Pure Gold – modified smartphone with a precious body. Completely made of gold, it fascinates and attracts eyes. The fine work on artistic engraving on the jewelry metal, encrusting with 8 shining diamonds, rich decorative ornament in the Russian national style. Caviar iPhone 12 Pro Victory Pure Gold is created for the true connoisseurs of luxury.

Or ‘for people with plenty of money but no taste.’

Caviar says the V-shaped ‘tick’ is ‘a symbol of victory and superiority.’ The rear engraving is of Russian national floral motifs. Oh, and you get some embedded diamonds, of course, just to take the tack level to 11.

8 natural diamonds Кр-57, Color/Clarity F/SI1, cutting class B/GOOD, total carat weight 0.48.

The base model, which the company is assuming is 128GB, starts at $23,380, rising to $24,540 for the top-tier iPhone 12 Pro Max.

If you have no taste but less money, the company still has you covered. There are cheaper options, including a $5K one in a mix of alligator leather and gold plate.

