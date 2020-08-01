Potential Apple Watch Series 6 battery passes through Korean regulator with larger capacity

A battery from Apple potentially destined for a future Apple Watch or AirPods charging case has passed through a Korean certification database. This comes after new a MacBook battery passed through international regulatory agencies earlier this week.

The Apple Watch or AirPods battery was first shared on Twitter by the account @yabhishekhd. The accompanying regulatory documentation from the Korea Testing and Research Institute indicates that the battery has a model number of A2327, a capacity of 303.8mAh, and 1.17-watt-hours.

There is speculation that this battery could be destined for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 6 or perhaps a future charging case for AirPods. The categorization in the KTR database is relatively vague, with the battery being described as “fitness.” This could theoretically apply to both AirPods and Apple Watch, but visually, the battery is more similar to what we’ve seen in the Apple Watch — as the images below show.

The assumption that this battery is for Apple Watch is also certainly the more interesting scenario. The current Apple Watch Series 5 features a battery with a 296mAh capacity, while the Series 4 featured a 291mAh capacity and the Series 3 featured a 279mAh capacity.

Apple A2327 Having 303mAh Battery Appears On Korean Certification.

May Be Upcoming Apple Earpods Charging Case. pic.twitter.com/CnfMOwAGWH — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 1, 2020

As we explained in our full roundup of the Apple Watch Series 6 earlier this week, the removal of the hardware required for Force Touch could free up some additional space inside the Apple Watch for a larger battery. Granted, the increase from 296mAh in the Apple Watch Series 5 to 303mAh in the Apple Watch Series 6 isn’t a groundbreaking change.

Nonetheless, the increased battery capacity could help offset the battery effects of new features such as blood oxygen level detection and new sleep tracking features. You can keep up with everything we expect to see in this year’s Apple Watch Series 6 update right here.

For comparison’s sake, here is a teardown of Apple Watch Series 5 showing the design of the battery:

And finally, here is a teardown of AirPods showcasing the battery design:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: