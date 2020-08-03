Report: Apple led global Q2 tablet shipments with 14 million iPads

- Aug. 3rd 2020 12:34 pm PT

0

Apple posted record results for the June quarter which sent its stock price soaring. Now Canalys is out with its estimates on global tablet shipments that detail how much Apple is leading Samsung, Amazon, and others.

Apple’s June quarter performance included $59.7 billion in revenue with $11.25 billion in profit. One of the strongest areas of growth for the quarter was iPad revenue, with the company highlighting it saw an increase of 31% compared to the same quarter in 2019.

Apple doesn’t break out unit numbers but just shared that iPad brought in $6.58 billion in sales in Q2 (fiscal Q3). Canalys is out today with its estimate on how many units Apple shipped and how it compared to the competition.

The analysis points to 14.2 million iPads shipped in the June quarter giving Apple a 38% market share of the global tablet sales for the period. Samsung came in second with 18% of the market. Huawei and Amazon came in third and fourth, respectively with 12% and 8% shares.

Interestingly enough, even though Apple certainly had an amazing quarter, Canalys estimates that Samsung, Huawei, and Amazon all saw greater growth when it came to tablets. The firm pegged Apple’s iPad unit growth at 19.8% while Samsung saw 39.2%, Huawei had 44.5%, and Amazon achieved 37.1% unit growth.

That contributed to Apple losing 2% of its global market share. The entire tablet market saw growth of 26.1% YoY.

Apple iPad units shipped

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Incase plastic ocean waste collection

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPad

iPad

Apple's tablet debuted in 2010. Since the original version, it's expanded into multiple screen sizes and Pro and non-Pro options.
AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you the latest from Apple headquarters and decipher fact from fiction from the rumor mill.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.