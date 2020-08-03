Hands-on: Rampow 61W GaN USB-C Power Adapter [Video]

Today we are taking a closer look at the new Rampow USB-C Power Adapter. Ready for your all of your MacBooks and other other mobile devices, it packs in the latest charging tech in a particularly tight and robust package. Now available with an exclusive discount alongside our hands-on video below, hit the jump for more details on the new, ultra-compact USB-C charger.

You can get the Rampow USB-C Power Adapter for $25 (Reg $49) with code 9to5BFNG for a limited time.

The new 61W Rampow USB-C Power Adapter — available in both black or white — is designed for fast charging in a super compact package, a fraction of the size of Apple’s comparable wall adapter.

With support for the USB Power Delivery standard 3.0 as well as QC 2.0 and 3.0, the new 61W Rampow offering can take your 13-inch MacBook Pro, for example, from 0 to 50% in about 30-minutes. That is quite a bit faster than Apple’s OEM option which will, according to Rampow’s tests, only provide around 40% charge in the same time frame.

Rampow USB-C Power Adapter:

Charging speeds aside, one of the main draws of the latest from Rampow is the notably condensed footprint. The implementation of GaN and PI (Power Integration) tech allows for the much smaller form factor you’re seeing here. Along with the usual benefits concerning power waste and component efficiency, this has paved the way for Rampow to offer a drastically smaller charging solution. Nearly half the size of the Apple-designed alternative, the Rampow USB-C Power Adapter is both faster and easier to lug around in your daily carry than most.

Another element of the design to point out here is the actual plug folding mechanism. It just feels more robust and sturdy compared to Apple’s charger, giving an impression of longevity you might not necessarily get from competitors here.

The Rampow adapter is UL, FCC and RoHS certified with what the company calls “active safeguards” to protect against ugly overheating issues and the like. You’ll notice Rampow is shipping its new power adapter solution with a lifetime warranty as well.

The new Rampow USB-C Power Adapter is now available for purchase at Amazon for $49.99. However, 9to5Mac readers can use code 9to5BFNG at checkout to knock 50% off the total from now through August 14, 2020.

