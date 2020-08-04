Apple releases macOS 11 Big Sur beta 4 to developers, public beta still ‘coming soon’

The beta testing process for macOS 11 Big Sur continues today with the release of the fourth developer beta. Today’s update to macOS Big Sur beta 4 brings additional tweaks and improvements to the new features coming to all Mac users this fall.

Developers can update to the fourth beta of macOS Big Sur by heading to the System Preferences application, then looking for the Software Update option. If you don’t immediately see macOS Big Sur beta 4 available for download, keep checking as the update is still rolling out and could take a while to hit your Mac.

Apple released the third beta of macOS 11 Big Sur to developers two weeks ago, bringing a new battery icon in System Preferences, a new screenshot sound effect, and more. You can find all of the changes in macOS 11 Big Sur beta 3 right here.

macOS 11 Big Sur should be released to public beta users sometime soon. Apple had originally said the public beta would be released sometime in July, but that ultimately never happened. iOS 14 and tvOS 14 were released to public beta users last month, but there is no sign of the macOS 11 Big Sur or watchOS 7 public betas yet. As of right now, Apple’s Beta Software Program website still lists the macOS 11 Big Sur and watchOS 7 public betas are “coming soon.”

macOS 11 Big Sur is a massive update for the Mac, including a completely redesigned interface, an all-new Messages application, an all-new Control Center and Notification Center, and much more. Curious what Apple’s major software versions will do for your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac? Catch up on 9to5Mac’s coverage below:

If you spot any changes in macOS 11 Big Sur beta 4 or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with today’s releases right here at 9to5Mac today and through the rest of the week.

