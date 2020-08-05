The Apple Store app is hiding a virtual surprise party

The Apple Store app turned 10 this past June, and Apple is celebrating the milestone with a fun Easter egg. Hidden inside the most recent update is a virtual surprise party.

Open up the Apple Store app on your iPhone or iPad and tap the Search tab. Type in “10 years,” and press search. Surprise! Blue balloons reading “10” will float up from the bottom of your display and bounce around. Tap on each balloon to pop it with a burst of haptic feedback or drag the balloons around and have fun.

This isn’t the first time Apple snuck a surprise into the Apple Store app. The “let is snow” Easter egg, which simulates a virtual snowstorm on your phone, is the Apple community’s favorite secret. The feature was silently added many years ago and reappears on social media for holiday fun every winter.

🥳 Surprise! Hidden inside the Apple Store app is a new Easter egg that celebrates the app’s 10th anniversary. Search for “10 years” and watch the balloons appears. Tap each one to pop it. 🎈 pic.twitter.com/YsGdKP8r5L — Michael Steeber (@MichaelSteeber) August 5, 2020

Apple’s latest update to the Apple Store app added a new For You tab with helpful suggestions and a tool to compare your current iPhone to your next iPhone. You can grab the update here in the App Store. Follow along on Twitter for daily Apple Store news.

