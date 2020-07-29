Apple Store app adds For You tab with product tips and recommendations

- Jul. 29th 2020 4:03 pm PT

0

Apple updated the Apple Store app for iOS and iPadOS today with a new For You tab filled with useful tips, shopping suggestions, and quick shortcuts to Apple services.

Tapping on the new For You tab displays an overview of devices linked to your Apple ID, accessories compatible with the products you already own, Apple services you might like, and even intelligent suggestions like active gift cards available in the Wallet app.

From the Your devices section, you can get glanceable information about the status of your iPhone’s warranty and help from the Apple Support app. For older devices, Apple will display an estimated trade-in value and offer a quick link to get started with Apple Trade In. Apple says you can also find the iPhone that’s best for you by comparing it to the one you already have.

The Apple Store app most recently added the ability to book an appointment to Shop with a Specialist at your local Apple Store. Support for Dark Mode in iOS was added in May.

You can download the Apple Store app in the App Store. Follow along on Twitter for daily Apple Store news.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Incase plastic ocean waste collection

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Retail

Apple Retail

Apple operates 510 retail stores across the globe.
Apple Store app

Apple Store app

About the Author

Michael Steeber's favorite gear

Apple Store Glossary

Apple Store Glossary
Inspiration Index

Inspiration Index