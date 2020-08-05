Day One journaling app for iOS gets major update with new Today view and Sign in with Apple

Day One is one of the most popular journaling apps available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The app is now getting a major upgrade to version 5.0 with a new Today view, redesigned media picker, Sign in with Apple, and more.

The old Activity Feed was redesigned and it’s now called Today view. According to the team behind the Day One app, Today view aggregates different elements such as location data, calendar events, photos and more in one place for easier and faster access.

Today provides an overview of where you’ve been and what you’ve done, allowing you to journal what matters most in a really convenient way. Today is also the most seamless way to revisit the past, with quick access to On This Day.

The app’s media picker has also been redesigned to allow users to easily switch between the photo library and the camera, making the process of adding media to a record even more intuitive.

If you add photos and videos to your journal from within the app, you’re going to find the updates make the process all-together a more enjoyable experience.

Day One is also getting a rebuilt PDF export option to offer more control over which data you can export, as well as a new option to export data in a CSV file. In addition to all these new features, the app now features Sign in with Apple, which allows users to create a new Day One account without having to worry about login or password.

Day One 5.0 is now available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad users as a free update with in-app purchases. A Mac version is also available on the App Store.

