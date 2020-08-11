Fantastical Premium makes iOS and Mac calendar system family-friendly with new group plan

Aug. 11th 2020

The highly popular calendar app Fantastical by Flexibits has launched a family subscription. The new option lets up to 5 users take advantage of the rich calendar software across all Apple devices at an economical price.

Flexibits shared today that Fantastical Premium for Families is a feature its users have been eager for and it has delivered the option at a low price:

“Fantastical Premium users have been asking for a way for family members to have their own Flexibits Account, but not wanting to pay separately for each user,” said Michael Simmons, CEO & President of Flexibits. “With Fantastical Premium for Families, we’ve made it easy to add up to 4 additional family members for less than the price of an additional individual Fantastical Premium subscription.”

Fantastical Premium for an individual runs $4.99/month or $39.99/year and the new family plan for up to 5 users costs just $7.99/month or $64.99/year (14-day trial available).

Fantastical received its major version 3 update earlier this year that made it a universal app for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch and added great new features like weather integration, new ways to track important days, and much more.

Then this summer, we saw version 3.1 land with handy work from home features like automatically showing calendar sets based on time of day and conference call link detection.

To sign up for the new family plan, log into your account on Flexibit’s website and choose the Family tab to get going.

If you haven’t tried Fantastical and its powerful, quick event creation and powerful features, you can grab the latest apps from Apple’s App Store for iOS and Mac or directly from Flexibits.

