Fantastical calendar app delivers work from home features in latest update

Fantastical is adding a variety of new features designed for people who have found themselves working from home recently. The popular calendar app now features conference call link detection, different calendars based on time of day, and more.

Fantastical says these new features were prompted by the new work from home environments caused by COVID-19. Leading the way here is a new feature that allows you to have calendar sets activate at a specific time of day. For example, your Work calendar set can activate in the morning, while your Home calendar set kicks in at 5 p.m.

There are also a variety of new features designed to streamline integration with conference call platforms like Zoom. For instance, upcoming events with a conference call will now show a “Join” button allowing you to head straight to the meeting from your calendar.

Furthermore, the list, Day, and Week views will now make it more obvious when you have an event with a conference call on your calendar. Here are all of the new features in Fantastical version 3.1:

Added option to have calendar sets activate at a specific time: Have your Work calendar set activate in the morning and your Home calendar set activate in the evening!

Conference call link detection for Zoom, Webex, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Google Hangouts, GoToMeeting, RingCentral Meetings, BlueJeans, and Skype for Business

Upcoming events with a conference call will show a Join button in the list, Day and Week views

Added “Show upcoming conference call in menu bar” option to Appearance preferences (on by default)

All events with a conference call now show a badge in the list, Day, and Week views

A join button now appears in the list for upcoming events with conference calls

Creating a Zoom meeting now respects the Personal Meeting ID default setting for Zoom accounts

Added new Appearance preferences on Mac to customize different themes for light and dark mode

Updated and improved iMessage stickers and added some fun new stickers!

Lots of other improvements, optimizations, and bug fixes!

Today’s update to Fantastical follows the massive release of Fantastical 3 earlier this year, which added a wealth of features that extend how you can use the smart calendar app. Today’s update is yet another example of how the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted development plans for popular applications and services.

Fantastical is available on the App Store as a free download for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac. An in-app subscription is required to unlock all of the features. The video below shows off the new features of Fantastical in version 3.1.

