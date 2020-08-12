Stacktrace Podcast 096: “The Pandora’s Box of software”

Combining SwiftUI with other rendering technologies, Rambo’s preparations for the launch of the AirBuddy 2.0 Beta, and lots of thoughts on the recent App Store controversy involving Microsoft’s xCloud game streaming service. Also, custom Swift keywords, yay or nay?

