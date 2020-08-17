FiLMiC DoubleTake app now lets you record multi-cam videos on iPad Pro

The DoubleTake app was released earlier this year and it allows users to record videos using multiple cameras on the iPhone at the same time. Today, the app has been updated with iPad Pro support and other improvements.

DoubleTake was developed by FiLMiC, the company behind the popular FiLMiC Pro camera application, and it was introduced in 2019 during the iPhone 11 launch event. Users can choose two of the device’s cameras to record a video using both lenses simultaneously.

The app was originally compatible only with the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 11, and iPhone 11 Pro, but now it also works with some iPad models. DoubleTake 2.0 brings support for the 2018 and 2020 iPad Pro models, as well as the second-generation iPhone SE.

In addition to iPad compatibility, DoubleTake has been redesigned to take advantage of the larger iPad screen. The update also allows users to manually adjust audio input gain and more. You can check the full release notes below:

v2.0 of DoubleTake brings a unique multicam capture experience with advanced audio functionality to the iPad Pro*. It has been redesigned to take full advantage of larger screen sizes and includes the following iPad Pro only features: – Ability to manually adjust audio input gain. Use the volume slider that is integrated into the VU meter to adjust your mic levels. – Support for 3 polar pickup patterns (OMNI, selfie biased, and di-pole). For all DoubleTake users: – We have sped up your Multicam experience by defaulting the app to using the most popular lens combination for your device. Simply verify your frame rate and shooting mode and press record. In addition this version includes numerous stability improvements, bug fixes, and better iPhone SE 2 support. It is recommended for all DoubleTake shooters on both iPhone and iPad. *Note: Multicam support is only available on the 2018 and 2020 series iPad Pro.*

DoubleTake is available for free on the App Store and it requires a compatible iPhone or iPad running iOS 13 or iPadOS 13 and later.

