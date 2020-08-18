Gallery: Concept imagines 5.4-inch iPhone 12 in multiple color options

We’re expecting the announcement of four new iPhones this year, including two models that will replace the regular iPhone 11. While we still don’t know many details other than the iPhone 4-inspired design, Svetapple has created a concept to demonstrate the potential look of the new entry-level iPhone 12.

According to rumors, all the new 2020 iPhone models will have flat edges just as the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5. While there are no details about any new colors, it’s likely that iPhone 12 will be offered in a variety of colors just like iPhone 11, while the iPhone 12 Pro will keep discreet colors from iPhone 11 Pro.

Based on Svetapple’s concept, we have a glimpse of the iPhone 12’s regular model design. It shows us seven different color options, which are the same ones currently available on the iPhone 11 line: white, black, green, yellow, purple, and red. However, all these colors are presented in a flatter body rather than the current design with curved edges.

One aspect that remains a mystery about this year’s iPhones is the notch. While some rumors have suggested that Apple will reduce the size of the notch considerably, others have mentioned that the notch will remain the same or at least very similar to the current one — which seems more plausible. In this iPhone 12 concept, the notch is slightly smaller than the iPhone 11’s notch, while the edges around the display are thinner.

Reports say that the iPhone 12 will be available in two sizes, including a 5.4-inch model and a 6.1-inch model. The iPhone 12 Pro will be available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch versions. All four are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G connectivity.

What do you think of these renders? Let us know in the comments section below. Don’t forget to check out the latest iPhone 12 rumors in our full guide here on 9to5Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: