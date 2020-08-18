Instagram update brings universal QR code to individual profiles

Instagram is rolling out an update to its mobile app that offers universal QR code for individual profiles. Users of the social network can now easily share and access other profiles through any camera app by scanning a QR code.

The code for sharing Instagram profiles is not exactly new, but previously the app generated a proprietary code that could only be scanned by Instagram’s built-in camera. With a standard QR code, anyone can now access Instagram profiles through any camera app that supports QR code reading.

The most useful scenario for these QR codes is in certain types of businesses such as stores and restaurants where the merchant can print a QR code with its Instagram profile, making it easier for consumers to follow it. As pointed out by The Verge, this feature has been available to users in Japan since last year, and it’s now being released worldwide.

In order to generate a QR code for your Instagram profile, all you have to do is open the Instagram app and then go to the settings menu and tap the QR code option. As expected, this replaces the old Nametags system.

Make sure you have the latest version of Instagram installed on your iPhone to get the QR code feature. Instagram is available for free on the App Store.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: