Apple releases macOS Big Sur beta 5 to developers

Following the release of the fifth beta version of iOS 14 yesterday, Apple has just released macOS Big Sur beta 5 for developers. Today’s update most likely includes enhancements and fixes to the newest version of Mac’s operating system, which comes with a refreshed design and more.

Developers can update to the fifth beta of macOS Big Sur by heading to the System Preferences application, then looking for the Software Update option. If you don’t immediately see macOS Big Sur beta 5 available for download, keep checking as the update is still rolling out and could take a while to hit your Mac.

macOS 11 Big Sur is a massive update for the Mac, including a completely redesigned interface, an all-new Messages application, an all-new Control Center and Notification Center, and much more. You can check out the full coverage of 9to5Mac on what’s new in macOS Big Sur:

While macOS Big Sur is already available for public beta users, today’s beta is still exclusive to developers. If you’re not a developer and you want to try out macOS Big Sur on your Mac, check out our how-to guide.

If you spot any changes in macOS 11 Big Sur beta 5 or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

