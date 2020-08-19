PSA: It’s not just you, Spotify down for many

If you’re having problems using Spotify right now, it’s not just you: many are reporting Spotify down when they try to play songs …

The most common occurrence appears to be that a song plays for a few seconds, then stops. Various different error messages are being reported:

Something went wrong. Have another go? Try again.

Sorry, something went wrong. That didn’t work. Please have another go.

Can’t play the current song.

Offline music still plays, so it’s an issue with the streaming servers rather than the app itself.

Spotify tweeted that it’s aware of the problem, and is working on it.

We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out! We’ll keep you posted. — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) August 19, 2020

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: