Photography backup service ‘Ever’ will never work again due to iCloud and Google Photos competition

Despite Apple’s iCloud and Google Photos being two of the most popular choices for backing up photos, Ever was able to gain a following over the last seven years. Unfortunately, that time has come to an end as the service is shutting down with users’ photos and videos set to be deleted on August 31.

Ever started sharing the news recently with its customers via email as well as its website. The company highlights competition from Apple and Google as the primary reason for becoming unsustainable.

It is with heavy hearts that we plan to shut down the Ever service on August 31, 2020. The service has been around for over seven years, but with increasing competition over the last several years from Apple and Google’s photo storage products (excellent products in their own right, and worth checking out as an alternative), the Ever service is no longer sustainable.

Customers have a week to download a copy of their photos and videos with the servers set to delete everything on August 31.

Ever detailed the process to export content:

Log into the Ever website or your mobile application.

If you use the website, the export button will appear on the far right of the secondary navigation bar. You can choose to export your photos and videos in the order they were uploaded or by capture year.

For all mobile applications, the ‘Export Photos & Videos’ option appears under Account Settings. You may access Account Settings by selecting the gear icon in the upper right, twice.

Follow along with our detailed guide on backing up your photos and videos with iCloud if you’re not already.

Thanks, Randy!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: