FCP X: 5 best Final Cut Pro X plugins from Pixel Film Studios

If you’re looking to add the type of pizazz to your videos that goes beyond what’s offered natively in Final Cut Pro X, then Pixel Film Studios has you covered. For a limited time, get 30% off each of these five plugin bundles by using code 9to5pixel at checkout.

FCPX Tracker Suite

My favorite bundle, The FCPX Tracker Suite, features five unique tracking plugins with their own specific use case scenario. For example, the FCPX Auto Tracker allows for precise motion tracking to quickly track the position, scale, and rotation of any subject. This allows you to apply text, pictures, logos, videos, and animations with just a click.

There’s also the FCPX Surface Tracker, which allows users to track specific surfaces, such as the back of a hand, and add text, logos, and images that warp along with the movement of the tracked surface.

Another important tracking tool is the FCP X Auto Tracker Perspective, which, as its name alludes to, allows you to easily track changes in perspective via a four-point motion tracking tool.

Then there’s the FCPX Face Tracker, allowing users to apply edits to everything from skin smoothing to eye whitening, makeup, and many additional skin features.

Lastly, there’s the FCPX Auto Tracker Outline, a planar motion tracking tool designed to track specific sections of a video with just a click. You can even track multiple subjects in a single scene.

Video walkthrough

FCPX Layouts

FCPX Layouts is a bundle of over 300 unique layout designs and growing. It features simple and intuitive camera controls and allows users to rearrange layouts, change text, and add their own media via handy drop zones.

There are layouts for all different types of themes, such as summer, travel, gradient, film, fitness, and more. It’s one of the easiest ways to spice up footage and add flair to your productions.

FCPX Title Mega Pack

If you’re getting bored with the standard titles included in Final Cut Pro X, then look no further than the FCPX Title Mega Pack. A bundle that definitely lives up to its name, it includes over 600 title presets and growing across a variety of themes.

With the FCPX Title Mega Pack, you can use any font you have installed on your Mac. You can then animate the fonts with various animation options and change any of the elements in each scene.

The great thing about the Title Mega Pack is that new titles continue to be added based on themes. For example, in July, dozens of new wedding-themed titles were added. Just a month earlier in June, dozens of web-oriented titles were added.

Whether you need a title for an action-packed highlight reel, a minimal-style intro for a professional production, or something completely unique for your channel, the FCPX Title Mega Pack is where it’s at.

FCPX 3D Trailer Mega Pack

The FCPX 3D Trailer Mega Pack features well over 500 professional trailer titles across 20 amazing categories, virtually guaranteeing that there’s a trailer for every purpose. There are dozens of theme categories to choose from, with one of my favorite being its glorious selection of 80s-inspired trailers.

Like the Title Mega Pack, users can use any font on their Mac with built-in easy-to-use text animation options. To help fully customize the look and feel of each trailer, there are available camera tools in the inspector to alter the start and end positions of the camera.

The FCPX 3D Trailer Mega Pack is hands-down one of the easiest ways to impress. It features highly-customizable trailers that you can make your own.

FCPX Transition Mega Pack

The FCPX Transition Mega Pack is an 8-in-1 mega bundle for FCPX, which includes eight different transition categories with lots of transitions within each category. Like standard transitions in Final Cut Pro X, users can simply drag and drop to the timeline between two clips.

Primary transition categories within this mega bundle include TransClone Rings —offering hundreds of animations with animation categories such as elastic, ease, and bounce — and TransZoom — offering a variety of zoom-oriented animations with presets such as Bulge, Shear, Twirl, Twirl and Bulge, Zoom, and Zoom & Spin.

Of course, just like standard transitions in Final Cut Pro X, you can edit their properties via the inspector.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a way to extend the capability of Final Cut Pro X, then these plugin bundles from Pixel Film Studios could be just what your next production needs. For a limited time, get 30% off each of these five plugin bundles by using code 9to5pixel at checkout.

Pixel Film Studios also offers complimentary Final Cut Pro X tutorials to help you step up your post-production in various ways. Visit their help page for more details.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: