Rumors: Images claim to show iPhone 12 Pro Max camera features, 120hz display settings, notch size

Newly leaked screenshots today claim to offer a look at several potential iPhone 12 Pro Max features. According to the screenshots, Apple is testing the iPhone 12 Pro Max with a 120hz display and adaptive refresh rate support, among other new camera features.

The screenshots were shared on Twitter by Jon Prosser, who has accurately predicted Apple product launch dates and features in the past. The screenshots are purportedly from a production validation (PVT) prototype of the iPhone 12 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display.

The first screenshot shared by Prosser shows new controls in the Settings app for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. There are two new toggles here: Enable High Refresh Rate and Enable Adaptive Refresh Rate. The first toggle would allow iPhone 12 Pro users to enable the 120hz refresh rate, while the second toggle would allow the iPhone to automatically adjust between 120hz and 60z in accordance with the content displayed on-screen.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because the iPad Pro has featured support for ProMotion display technology for several years now.

The Camera section of the Settings app seen here also offers a potential look at how the LiDAR Scanner on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max could be used to improve image quality. There is a toggle that allows users to enable LiDAR assisted autofocus and subject detection for video and Night Mode photography.

Other features suggested by this Settings display include 4K video recording at 120fps and 240fps, as has previously been rumored. There are also references to “Enhanced Night Mode” and “Advanced Noise Reduction.”

One important thing to keep in mind here is that these screenshots at from a production validation testing (PVT) model of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. This means that features can still be scrapped and changed before the iPhone 12 is officially released this fall. Furthermore, the screenshots even indicate that not all iPhone 12 PVT units feature all of these capabilities.

In the Settings app, Apple advises testers to “check if your PVT model supports” features such as high refresh rate and hardware-specific camera features. This means that some PVT iPhone 12 Pro Max models are equipped with 120hz capabilities, and some aren’t. These settings largely corroborate a report from May.

Whether or not the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature 120hz displays has been a point of contention within the Apple rumor world. These screenshots imply that Apple has at least tested the feature, though it’s probable that a final decision has already been made internally.

iPhone 12 Pro Max notch size

Also today, EverythingApplePro has shared what is purported to be the “actual iPhone 12 Pro Max” prototype referenced in Prosser’s tweets. Here, we see a close-up image of the display and the notch, and the notch size is unchanged compared to the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The only difference is that the status bar now shows AM or PM next to the time, which EverythingApplePro claims is made possible by the larger 6.7-inch display. What’s also interesting is that Prosser’s screenshots, which are also purported to be from the iPhone 12 Pro Max PVT, do not show AM or PM in the status bar.

Here are the images shared by EverythingApplePro:

What do you think of these rumors? Get caught up on everything we know about the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in our full guide here.

