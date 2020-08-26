Apple Watch Series 6 and new iPad models appear in Eurasian filings

Eurasian Economic Commission filings have tipped the hats on many new Apple products ahead of official announcements, and today we have more to share.

First reported by Consomac, the regulatory database reports never-before-seen model identifiers for Apple ‘tablets’ and ‘wearables’, likely relating to Apple Watch Series 6 and the upcoming iPad refresh.

Apple is required to report hardware that uses encryption technology in the Eurasian database, and it always seems to do it a month or so ahead of the hardware being officially unveiled.

In addition to refreshing listings for Series 3 and Series 5 watches running watchOS 7, today’s filings include the following new Apple Watch model numbers: A2291, A2292, A2351, A2352, A2375, A2376, A2355, and A2356.

Although rumors on the 2020 Apple Watch have been light on the ground, we do expect that the new hardware will feature blood oxygen sensors. 9to5Mac first found evidence of blood oxygen hardware in a leaked build of watchOS 7.

As far as new iPads are concerned, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple was developing a new form-factor 10.8-inch iPad and 9-inch iPad mini to be released in 2020. We are also expecting new A14-based iPad Pro models with mini-LED displays either in the fourth quarter of this year or the first quarter of next year.

