Philips Hue unveils new HomeKit gradient lightstrip, reimagined Iris table lamp, partnership with ‘August’

Signify today announced a variety of expansions of its Philips Hue smart lighting category. The HomeKit-compatible smart lighting collection now includes a reimagined Iris table lamp, a new gradient lightstrip, and more.

First off, Philips Hue has reintroduced its Philips Hue Iris table lamp. This was one of the original Philips Hue ambient lighting products, and it’s been given a notable update today:

The updated Philips Hue Iris ($99.99) puts a new spin on an iconic design. Available starting October 19, 2020, the stylish table lamp will be reintroduced, offering richer colors, lower-than-ever dimming, and a significant increase in brightness(up to 570 lumens)when using white light, as well as a fabric-wrapped cord. Place the Iris lamp anywhere in your home; use it to wash the living room walls with colorful light or set it on a bedside table for a gentle nightlight. You can control it instantly via Bluetooth in a single room or pair it with a Hue bridge to unlock the full suite of smart lighting features.

Here’s a look at the Philips Hue Iris in action:

Philips Hue also continues its trend of adding Bluetooth connectivity to its range of smart lighting products. This time around, the Philips Hue E12 candelabra bulbs in White and Color Ambiance ($49.99 for a single pack) and White Ambiance ($24.99 for a single pack) have been updated with Bluetooth. Note that you’ll still need the Philips Hue bridge to use HomeKit control.

Philips Hue is also introducing larger sizes of its popular filament bulb, as well as its smallest ever Hue bulb. More information about these will be available soon on the Philips Hue website.

Perhaps the biggest announcement from Philips Hue today is the new Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip. While Philips Hue already offers a variety of different lightstrip options for indoor and outdoor use, the new gradient lightstrip is slightly different. It’s designed to mount around the back edges of your TV and is available in specific sizes for 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch TVs.

The Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip features 45-degree light projection and a blended gradient of light. This is made possible by the series of individually addressable LEDs, which let you set different colors for different zones on the strip and blend them together. When paired with the Philips Hue Sync Mac app or the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync box, the gradient lightship can also match what is displayed on your TV or computer.

These features come at a cost, though. The pricing details for the Philips Hue gradient lightstrip are available below. It will be available starting October 16, 2020, in the US. Pre-order now.

55-inch (fits TV sizes 55-60 inches): $199.99

65-inch (fits TV sizes 65-70 inches): $219.99

75-inch (fits TV sizes 75-85 inches): $239.99







Finally, Philips Hue is also teaming up with August to provide deeper integration between Yale and August smart locks and Philips Hue lighting products. Signify says that this partnership will begin later this month and allow users to set up automatons to automatically turn on lights when a door is unlocked, to grant light access to guests, and more.

You can find more details about the Philips Hue and August partnership here.

