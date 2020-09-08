Apple countersues Epic Games for damages in latest escalation of Fortnite/App Store battle

As the battle between Epic Games and Apple continues on, the latter has officially filed a countersuit against the Fortnite developer asking for damages over the breach of the developer’s contract.

Reported by CNBC, Apple included the following statement as part of the new legal filing that is seeking compensation from Epic over the breach of its contract. The move marks Apple countersuing Epic as the feud intensifies.

″Epic’s lawsuit is nothing more than a basic disagreement over money,” Apple said in a filing with the District Court for the Northern District of California. “Although Epic portrays itself as a modern corporate Robin Hood, in reality it is a multi-billion dollar enterprise that simply wants to pay nothing for the tremendous value it derives from the App Store.”

Its unclear exactly how much money Apple is seeking in damages from Epic. But it may not be a huge sum as it appears Apple is trying to recover the money it lost during the few hours that Epic snuck its own payment method into Fornite on iOS before being pulled.

The other part of the countersuit is Apple asking the court for a “permanent injunction” to ban Epic’s direct payment option.

Apple is now going one step further, asking the court to hold Epic liable for breach of contract and other counts, seeking restitution of all money Fortnite collected through its payment system, and seeking a permanent injunction banning its external payment mechanism in all apps, including Fortnite.

