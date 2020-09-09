Apple shutting down Sign in with Apple for Epic Games accounts, here’s how to keep access

In the latest development of the Epic vs Apple battle, the former is giving a heads up to customers who have used the Sign in with Apple feature to change their login credentials for Epic accounts. That’s because Apple will stop allowing the login option for Epic games accounts on September 11. Follow along for what to do if you have been using Sign in with Apple.

Yesterday we saw Apple officially file a countersuit seeking damages from Epic Games breaking its developer contract. That came just a few days after Epic made another attempt to get the Northern California district court to force Apple to allow Fortnite back on the App Store.

Now Epic is warning its customers about Apple ending the ability to log in with the Sign in with Apple feature.

Apple will no longer allow users to sign into Epic Games accounts using “Sign In with Apple” as soon as September 11, 2020. If you have previously used “Sign In with Apple”, please update your Epic Games account email address and password immediately so that you can still login after September 11, 2020.

How to keep access to Epic Games accounts if you’ve used Sign in with Apple

Epic details what to do if you created your account with Sign in with Apple in a support document, here are the step-by-step directions from Epic:

Login to the Epic Games General Settings page with your Apple ID and update your email address to reflect your current email address.

If you were unable to update your email address prior to “Sign In with Apple” support ending and are no longer seeing “Sign In with Apple” as a login option, we still may be able to recover your account manually. Please click “CONTACT US” below and provide us with the verification code that was in the email you received about this (the email subject line is: “IMPORTANT! Epic Games account update required for continued access”). The verification code you received should look like this: ABC-123-DEF

If you have used “Sign In with Apple” you may not have set up an Epic Games account password previously so you’ll need to do that now.

Login to the Epic Games Change Your Password page with your Apple ID and enter a new password.

If you were unable to update your password prior to “Sign In with Apple” being removed but your email address was correct, please follow the steps on the Epic Games Forgot Password page.

