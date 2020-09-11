Want to switch things up in Slack with a personalized font or maybe just have some fun experimenting with different options? Follow along for how to change Slack fonts with a simple command.

Shared on Twitter today by Jake Giltsof/Scott Kellum (via The Verge) Slack has a fun little Easter egg in the app that lets you change the font across all of your channels and workspaces.

The option is temporary and resets when you close out the app. It also doesn’t work for now in the iOS app. But you can have fun with it on your Mac or PC Slack app or the web version.

The change will only be visible to you and appears to work with any local font. If you want some inspiration, you can always open the Font Book app on Mac or of course search the web.

How to change Slack fonts

In any channel or direct message, type “/Slackfont” followed by a font name (e.g. /Slackfont Helvetica) That’s it : ) You can return to the default by using just “/Slackfont” or closing and relaunching the app

More info: It seems to be an undocumented easter egg? '/slackfont' on its own will reset it (or you can restart the app) Doesn’t seem to be possible to stick over app sessions Applies to all your workspaces Will only show for you Seems to work with any local fonts Is v fun — Jake ☻ (@jakegiltsoff) September 11, 2020

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: