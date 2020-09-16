Comment: Without smart exercise hardware, Apple Fitness+ is no Peloton killer

During Apple’s fall event, the company announced Fitness+, a new subscription service with deep integration with Apple Watch that will available later year this on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV for $9.99/month or $79.99/year.

Immediately after the announcement, I saw snarky tweets saying RIP Peloton, and they all came from people who don’t understand the appeal of Peloton or what makes it special. Peloton’s video content is just one part of the appeal of the company. The hardware (Bike/Tread), software, and video content combined are what makes a Peloton magical for its customer. It’s certainly cheaper to buy your own bike, sign up for Peloton Digital, and just watch the classes while you ride. People who choose Peloton are buying the entire experience with deep integration of all the pieces working together, though. Does that sound familiar?

Apple Fitness+ will launch with the most popular workout types including Cycling, Treadmill, Rowing, HIIT, Strength, Yoga, Dance, Core, and Mindful Cooldown, and each is accompanied by music thoughtfully curated by the trainers. Each week, the team of Fitness+ trainers will deliver fresh workouts from the studio across a range of lengths, disciplines, and music genres so there are always new workouts to explore.

