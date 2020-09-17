Apple Watch Series 5/6/SE deals take over $100 off, iPhone 11 starts at $620, MacBooks, more on sale

Apple Watch deals abound today on Series 5 and 6/SE, plus you can save on iPhones and MacBooks, as well as iPads. You’ll find all that and more below in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch deals for latest models and previous-gen. too

Following the announcement of new Apple Watch models earlier this week, various retailers are now clearing out previous-generation models. Nike is taking over $100 off select Series 5 Nike+ listings, marking new all-time lows across the board. Amazon is also discounting standard Series 5 models by $100 as part of its inventory clearout, as well. Free shipping is available for all. Series 5 offers an always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Earlier this week Apple unveiled its new Apple Watch Series 6 and SE as part of a virtual keynote event. As pre-orders start in earnest, one notable deal has cropped up this morning. T-Mobile is offering buy one get one $200 off when you open up new lines of service. You can either pair your Watch with a smartphone or opt for a Watch-only plan. Either way, this is the first discount we’ve seen on the latest from Apple and equates a $100 discount per device, dropping prices down to as low as $230. A contract is required with T-Mobile across 24 months in all instances.

iPhone 11/Pro/Max deals from $620

Today only, Woot offers various iPhone 11/Pro models in certified refurbished condition from $620. Our top pick is the iPhone 11 Pro Max from $980. Originally $1,099, today’s deal is amongst the best we’ve seen in a fully unlocked condition and a rare discount.

The latest iPhones from Apple feature a Liquid Retina HD display with new dual or three camera systems designed to take some of the best smartphone pictures out there. Not to mention, they sport Face ID, support for wireless charging, and more. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.

Big savings on MacBooks, iPads, and accessories

Today only, Woot is offering various MacBooks, iPads, and accessories starting at $26. Headlining is the 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro from $1,140 for the 2.4GHz/8GB/256GB model in certified refurbished condition. Originally $1,599, Apple is currently charging $1,359 as a refurb.

Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro features a redesigned keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar, and Touch ID features, along with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more. Check out our hands-on review for more. It’s a great device for prosumer users looking to create content on-the-go, edit images, and handle tasks above the usual everyday activities. Includes a one-year warranty with purchase.

Best trade-in deals

