As we’ve been rounding up all week, a variety of third-party apps have rolled out powerful iOS 14 home screen widgets. Spotify itself has not updated its iOS app with support for widgets, but there is a third-party app available that brings Spotify widgets to your iOS 14 home screen.

One of the tentpole features of iOS 14 is support for home screen widgets. A variety of Apple applications support home screen widgets, including the Apple Music app. The Music app widget is available in three sizes, allowing you to easily see recently played songs, albums, and playlists on your home screen.

Since iOS 14 was released on Wednesday, many Spotify users have been calling on the company to add home screen widgets to its iOS application. Thus far, Spotify has not released an app update with home screen widgets, but the third-party app TuneTrack aims to solve that problem.

Whether or not Spotify has any plans to add its own first-party widget to iOS 14 remains to be seen, but the company does not have the best history when it comes to quickly adopting new iOS and Apple Watch features.

How to add a Spotify widget to your iOS 14 home screen

TuneTrack is a third-party app that integrates with Apple Music, Spotify, and Last.fm. The app is described as a way to easily track your music habits, make custom playlists, and more. Over the last several days, however, TuneTrack has exploded in popularity because of its Spotify home screen widget for iOS 14 users.

TuneTrack is a free download from the App Store. Once you have the app installed, you can open it and sign in with Spotify account. After you sign in with your Spotify account, head back to your iOS 14 home screen, long-press to enter jiggle mode, then tap the “+” in the upper-right corner.

Look through the list of applications you have installed with widget support until you find TuneTrack. From there, you can easily add the TuneTrack Spotify widget to your iOS 14 home screen and place it whoever you’d like. The Spotify Now Playing widget will update every five minutes, or you can force an update in the TuneTrack app in the Settings menu.

And finally, TuneTrack also offers an Apple Music Now Playing widget, so if you don’t like the default Apple option, you can give TuneTrack’s a try as well.

Find more third-party apps with iOS 14 features such as home screen widgets, App Clips, and more in our full roundup.

