Marvis Pro brings custom Apple Music widgets to your iOS 14 home screen

We’ve been covering here some of the apps that have been updated with iOS 14 features, such as home screen widgets, App Clips, and more. If you are an Apple Music subscriber and want to customize your home screen with some unique music widgets, the latest Marvis Pro app update brings exactly that.

Marvis Pro is not a new app. In fact, it has been available for a long time as an alternative to the official Apple Music app for those who subscribe to Apple Music (or even buy songs on iTunes) but don’t like the native iOS app.

The app was updated this week with multiple home screen widgets for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 users. Apple Music offers a single Recently Played widget available in three sizes, but the widgets from Marvis Pro go beyond that.

The Now Playing widget is one of the most interesting, as it can show what is being played with the album cover and a beautiful blurred background, while the larger version of the widget also shows the Up Next songs.

There’s also the Section widget, which allows you to set exactly what you want to see there. Users can change the appearance and select albums, playlists, or recently played songs to be featured on the widget. Both widgets are available in different sizes, so you can rearrange them as you like.

In addition, Marvis Pro works as a full featured Apple Music player with customizable interface, gestures, landscape mode, and much more. Apple Music subscribers should definitely give Marvis Pro a try. The app is available on the App Store for $5.99 as a one-time purchase.

There are also other amazing apps for Apple Music subscribers that offer great widgets, including Next: Magic DJ & Playlists and Soor Music Player. You can discover more apps updated with iOS 14 features here in our special list.

