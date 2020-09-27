Apple has officially released iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and watchOS 7 to the public. The updates bring many new features to iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch users, and third-party developers have been hard at work on updating their apps to take advantage of Apple’s latest tools. Read on for the details…
We’ll be updating this post throughout the next few weeks with new apps and features. If you’re a developer with an app to share, get in touch and I’d love to try it out. Our list can’t be 100% comprehensive from day one, especially with the 24-hour notice this year, so please do reach out with your updates.
Note the bullets below are not necessarily comprehensive changelogs, but just a selection of what’s new in the applications.
Last updated: Sunday, September 27, 2020
More below.
Finance
CardPointers for Credit Cards
- Home screen widgets
- App Clip for filtering credit card offers without signing in
- iPadOS 14 side bar support
- Downloadable Apple Watch faces with complication families
Download CardPointers from App Store for free.
Spend Stack
- Home screen widgets
- New inline date picker
- Spotlight Search integration
Download Spend Stack from the App Store for $2.99.
Copilot: The Smart Money App
- Home screen widgets
Download Copilot from the App Store for free.
Nudget: Budgeting Made Simple
- Home screen widgets
- Siri support
- Redesigned insights
Download Nudget on the App Store for $2.99.
VectorVest
- Home screen widgets
Download VectorVest on the App Store for free.
MoneyCoach Budget and Spendings
- Home screen widgets
- iPad sidebar
Download MoneyCoach from the App Store for free.
Robinhood
- Home screen widgets
Download Robinhood from the App Store for free.
Spendy – Spendings reimagined
- Home screen widgets
Download Spendy from the App Store for free.
Debit & Credit
- Home screen widgets
- Multiple complications per Apple Watch face
Download Debit & Credit from the App Store for free.
Public – Invest in Stocks
- Home screen widgets
Download Public from the App Store for free.
Health, Fitness, and Lifestyle
Dark Noise – White noise, refined
- Home screen widgets
- Wind Down integration
Download Dark Noise from the App Store for $5.99.
Rise: Track Sleep & Circadian
- Home screen widgets
- Picture-in-picture
Download Rise on the App Store for free.
Pillow Automatic Sleep Tracker
- Wind Down integration
- Home screen widget
Download Pillow from the App Store for free.
Personal Best Workouts
- Home screen widgets
- Workout maps
- New design
Download Personal Best Workouts from the App Store for free.
HabitMinder
- Home screen widgets
- Multiple Apple Watch complications
- Hand Washing habit type
Download HabitMinder from the App Store.
Bolt Workout Tracker
- Home screen widgets
Download Bolt on the App Store for free.
Quit Anger: Anger Management
- Home screen widgets
- App Clips
Download Quit Anger from the App Store for free.
FoodNoms
- Home screen widgets
- New Shortcuts action
- Notifications for reminders to log meals
Download FoodNoms from the App Store for free.
Slopes: Ski and Snowboard
- Home screen widget
- Photos and location privacy changes
Download Slopes on the App Store for free.
WaterMinder
- Home screen widgets
- Multiple Apple Watch complications
- App Clip
Download WaterMinder from the App Store for $4.99.
I am – Positive Affirmations
- Home screen widgets
Download I am from the App Store for free.
Motivation – Daily Quotes
- Home screen widgets
Download Motivation from the App Store for free.
Liftin’ Workout Tracker
- Home screen widgets
- All-new Apple Watch
Download Liftin’ from the App Store for free.
Calory
- Home screen widgets
- Multiple Apple Watch complications
Download Calory from the App Store for free.
Pedometer++
- Home screen widgets
Download Pedometer++ from the App Store for free.
Streaks
- Home screen widgets
- Multiple Apple Watch complications
Download Streaks from the App Store for $4.99.
Träning – Workout Goals
- Home screen widgets
- iPad sidebar
Download Träning from the App Store for free.
HealthView
- Home screen widgets
- Multiple Apple Watch complications
Download HealthView on the App Store for free.
Mindful Affirmations
- Home screen widgets
Download Mindful Affirmations from the App Store for free.
Unwind
- Home screen widgets
- App Clips
- Wind Down integration
Download Unwind from the App Store for free.
SmartGym
- Home screen widgets
- App Clip
- New Apple Watch complications
- Multi-column support on iPadOS 14
- Scribble support on iPadOS 14
Download SmartGym from the App Store for free.
Photo & Video
DateStamper
- Limited Photos access
- Color picker
- Calendar inline date picker
Download DateStamper on the App Store for free.
Music
Next: Magic DJ & Playlists
- Home screen widgets
- Wind Down integration
Download Next from the App Store for $4.99.
Soor Music Player
- Home screen widgets
Download Soor on the App Store for $4.99.
Power Player Music Player
- Home screen widgets
Download Power Player Music Player on the App Store for free.
Social
Nighthawk for Twitter
- Home screen widgets
Download Nighthawk from the App Store for $2.99.
Apollo for Reddit
- Home screen widgets
- Picture-in-Picture support on iPhone
- New Privacy controls for Photos app access
Download Apollo for Reddit on the App Store for free.
ChibiStudio
- App Clip
Download ChibiStudio from the App Store for free.
Aviary for Twitter
- Home screen widgets
- All-new Twitter client for iPhone and iPad
Download Aviary from the App Store for $4.99.
Navigation and Travel
TripIt
- Home screen widgets
Download TripIt from the App Store for free.
ETA – Arrive on Time
- Home screen widgets
Download ETA from the App Store for $2.99.
Expedia
- Home screen widgets
Download Expedia from the App Store for free.
VRBO
- Home screen widgets
Download VRBO from the App Store for free.
Hotwire
- Home screen widgets
Download Hotwire from the App Store for free.
News and Reference
Book Track — Library Manager
- Home screen widgets
- Siri and Shortcuts integration
- Custom color for tags
- Scribble support on iPadOS 14
- iPadOS 14 side bar support
Download Book Track on the App Store for $4.99.
Glimpse 2
- Home screen widgets
Download Glimpse 2 from the App Store for free.
GameTrack
- Home screen widgets
Download GameTrack from the App Store for free.
Pocketdex – Pokémon Go companion app
- Home screen widgets
Download Pocketdex from the App Store for free.
Pennant
- Home screen widgets
Download Pennant on the App Store for free.
LookUp: English dictionary
- Shortcuts improvements
- Home screen widgets
- All-new Apple Watch application
Download LookUp from the App Store for $5.99.
Merriam-Webster
- Home screen widgets
Download Merriam-Webster from the App Store for free.
Ruby – News and Reading
- All-new news app built in Swift UI
Download Ruby on the App Store for $1.99.
NBC News
- Home screen widgets
Download NBC News on the App Store for free.
FotMob – Soccer Scores
- Home screen widgets
Download FotMob from the App Store for free.
Productivity and Utilities
GO Countdown
- Home screen widgets
Download GO Countdown from the App Store for free.
SignEasy – Sign and Fill Docs
- App Clips
- Apple Pencil support
- Mouse and Trackpad support on iPad
- Home screen widgets
Download SignEasy on the App Store for free.
Agenda
- Home screen widgets
Download Agenda on the App Store for free.
Parcel Delivery Tracking
- Home screen widget
- App Clips
Download Parcel from the App Store for free.
OffScreen – Less Screen Time
- Home screen widgets
Download OffScreen on the App Store for free.
School Assistant – Planner
- iPad app sidebar
- New data pickers
- New iOS 14-friendly design
Download School Assistant from the App Store for free.
Tasks: Smart Lists and Reminders
- Home screen widgets
Download Tasks from the App Store for free.
Sigma Planner
- Home screen widgets
- New date picker
Download Sigma Planner on the App Store for free.
Charcoal
- Home screen widget
- Custom color palettes
Download Charcoal from the App Store for free.
Charty for Shortcuts
- Home screen widgets
Download Charty from the App Store for free.
Buddywatch
- Home screen widgets
- Apple Watch face sharing
Download Buddywatch from the App Store for free.
Documents by Readdle
- Picture-in-Picture support on iPhone
- Scribble support on iPadOS 14
- Home screen widgets
Download Documents by Readdle on the App Store for free.
Day One Journal
- Home screen widgets
Download Day One from the App Store for free.
PDF Expert: PDF Reader, Editor
- Scribble support on iPadOS 14
- Home screen widgets
Download PDF Expert from the App Store for free.
Pocket Lists
- Home screen widgets
- App Clips
Download Pocket Lists from the App Store for free.
GoodTask – To Do List Manager
- Home screen widgets
- New app icons
- New themes
Download GoodTask from the App Store for free.
Spark email
- Home screen widgets
- Coming soon: Set Spark as your default email app
Download Spark from the App Store for free.
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
- Home screen widgets
- Spotlight integration for OCR text
- Annotate scans with PencilKit
Download Scanner Pro from the App Store for $3.99.
Drafts
- Home screen widgets
Download Drafts from the Apple Store for free.
Calendars: Planner & Reminders
- Home screen widgets
- Siri Shortcuts
- Spotlight integration for searching events
Download Calendars from the App Store for free.
Dice by PCalc
- Home screen widgets
- Background Shortcuts support
Download Dice from the App Store for $1.99.
Hour Blocks: Day Planner
- Home screen widgets
- New date picker
- Siri support
Download Hour Blocks from the App Store for $3.99.
Eventime – Event Countdown
- Home screen widgets
Download Eventime from the App Store for free.
Period Plus Fertility Tracker
- Home screen widgets
Download Period Plus on the App Store for free.
DataMan – track data usage
- Home screen widgets
Download DataMan on the App Store for free.
Petty
- Home screen widgets
Download Petty on the App Store for free.
Weather
Carrot Weather
- Multiple complications on Apple Watch
- Home screen widgets
- Downloadable Apple Watch faces
Download CARROT Weather on the App Store for $4.99.
Weather Line
- Home screen widgets
Download Weather Line from the App Store for free
SolarWatch Sunset Sunrise Times
- Home screen widgets
Download SolarWatch from the App Store for free.
