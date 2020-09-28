Apple Music Get Up Mix being renamed Workout Mix

Apple Music appears to be in the process of renaming the Get Up mix to the Workout Mix.

Some of us are already seeing the new name, while others continue to see the old one …

MacStories managing editor John Voorhees spotted it, noting that he’s seeing the new name on his Mac and both names on his iPhone.

The mix was first introduced in March.

Apple Music offers some “Mix” playlists that are updated weekly with new songs, including Friends Mix, Favorites Mix, and Chill Mix. And today Apple is introducing another one of these playlists for Apple Music subscribers, named “Get Up! Mix”. The company told Engadget that users will find “happy-making, smile-finding, sing-alonging” songs on this playlists. The new “Get Up! Mix” playlist will offer different songs every Monday, which are selected by artificial intelligence algorithms with some help of human curation. Users will be able to access the new Apple Music playlist starting today on the “For You” tab of the Music app. Apple also announced a new “Home Office DJ” playlist with songs that will motivate those who are working from home during the coronavirus outbreak.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: