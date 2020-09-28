iHeartRadio debuts new standalone Apple Watch app with streaming support and more

We’re starting to see more audio services take advantage of Apple’s wearable and today iHeartRadio is the latest to launch streaming support with an Apple Watch app. It also brings library syncing and more.

This past February we saw Pandora launch streaming support for its Apple Watch app and Spotify started testing the same in September. Now iHeartRadio has debuted its Apple Watch app and it works independently of your iPhone with streaming support and more.

iHeartRadio detailed its Apple Watch app debut in a press release today:

The iHeartRadio Apple Watch App provides an easy way to access all of listeners’ favorite content anytime and anywhere. The features that users can access via the app include Search, Recently Played, Your Library (which includes Your Stations, Your Podcasts, and Your Playlists), Add to Playlist, and more. The app can be used alongside the iOS companion app as a remote control, but will also work on its own when your iPhone isn’t around. So, if you leave your phone behind, you can still listen to your favorite music and podcasts.

No mention of offline playback, but you do get your playlists synced with the new watch app. For now, the iHeartRadio Apple Watch app is available in the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand. Here’s how iHeartRadio describes the UI of its Apple Watch app:

Speaking of favorites, the Your Library tile on the home screen shows listeners “Your Stations,” “Your Podcasts” and “Your Playlists,” which consists of all of the stations, podcasts and playlists they have followed or created themselves — all of their favorite content. Fans can also thumb up their favorite songs and enjoy more of the same functions of the iOS app.

iHeartRadio is a free download from the App Store with in-app purchases for premium features from $5.99/month.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: