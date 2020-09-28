Sticky Widgets lets you put a virtual Post-It on your iPhone home screen

When iOS 14 launched, it was somewhat lacking in the widget department. Since then, we’ve seen a wide range of third-party apps offering useful widgets, and Sticky Widgets is the latest …

The app is a simple one. Install it and then add it as a widget to your home screen. Just tap the note to edit the text on it.

You can have multiple notes on your screen. For each, you can choose between three colors (yellow, pink, and blue) and three typefaces (MarkerFelt, Noteworthy, and System). You can, of course, also choose between the three different widget sizes supported by iOS 14.

If you’re looking for more widget inspiration, check out our growing guide in areas covering finance, health and fitness, photo and video, music, and more. If you’re not yet up to speed on how to use them, we have how-to guides for both iPhone and iPad.

Widgets have proven one of iOS 14’s most popular features, with one app even allowing you to completely customize your home screen.

Sticky Widgets is a free download from the App Store.

