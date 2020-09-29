Apple gives developers new App Store marketing tools including QR codes and more

Apple has refreshed its App Store marketing tools for developers today with the ability to create custom assets and links including new QR codes and short links.

Apple detailed the news on its developer website:

Take advantage of new marketing resources to promote your apps around the world. You can now generate short links or embeddable code that lead to your App Store product page and display your app icon, a QR code, or an App Store badge. Download localized App Store badges, your app icon, and more.

You can get started with the new custom assets and links on Apple’s landing page here. For a unique touch, the QR code generator gives customization options like choosing a color or adding an icon.

