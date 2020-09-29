iPhone 12 production at Foxconn plants is now running at maximum capacity, with production lines operating 24 hours a day.

The company has reportedly introduced mandatory overtime for workers, and employees have been asked to forgo the eight-day national holiday beginning on October 1 …

South China Morning Post carries the story.

Employee Wang Guofeng said overtime work had increased since summer and most workers were allowed to take only four days off per month. “You can earn 5,000 yuan to 6,000 yuan (US$880) per month, and if you work at the factory for more than 90 days, there’s a handsome amount of special pay,” said the 33-year-old who has worked at the factory for over four years. Another employee surnamed Ma said the company had started night shifts, with production lines running 24 hours a day. “We have been kept so busy for the past weeks because of the iPhone 12,” Ma said, referring to the new model that is expected to be unveiled next month.

Foxconn is also offering retention and recruitment bonuses.

The factory’s iPhone assembly unit has offered a 10,000 yuan bonus for any worker who started after September 18, stays for at least 90 days and works at least 55 days, according to one recruitment ad. The bonus was 8,500 yuan for people who joined after September 26. Current staff can also pocket 500 yuan for referring a new worker.

This year, National Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival roll together into an 8-day break from October 1-8, but Foxconn workers are being asked not to take this time. One worker said some are happy to comply with the stringent iPhone 12 production demands because the law entitles them to triple pay for the first three days of this national holiday.

We’re expecting four iPhone 12 models, with growing evidence of the likely names:

iPhone 12 mini: 5.4-inch

iPhone 12: 6.1-inch

iPhone 12 Pro: 6.1-inch

iPhone 12 Pro Max: 6.7-inch

We yesterday summarized everything we know so far about this year’s iPhones.

