Deliveries package tracking app switches to subscription model, updated with new design and more

Deliveries has been one of the most popular iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch for many years, offering an easy way to track packages from multiple services in one place. A major update to Deliveries today gives it an updated design, several new features, and a new business model.

Deliveries 9.0 is available now for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. The most notable change is the redesigned interface, which includes support for Dark Mode. The new interface is cleaner and more modern, and it’s the first notable redesign to Deliveries in several years.

Today’s update to Deliveries also brings a new tracking history feature, which shows the full history of a shipment in the app — and it remains in the app even if you archive the shipment.

You can also now enable both iCloud and Junecloud sync at the same time. Previously, if you opted for iCloud sync instead of Junecloud sync, you would not be able to use the popular “Mail to Deliveries” feature or accessing shipments via the web. Now you can use iCloud for syncing, but also enable Junecloud for access to those other features.

Other new features in Deliveries version 9.0 include:

Easier to add deliveries: It's faster to add new shipments, with improved suggestions, and an "import" option to add multiple shipments from popular sites.

Drag and drop: Rest your finger then drag to reorder deliveries. On iPad, drop emails, links, or text onto the app to add shipments. You can also drag deliveries to other apps, like Files or Safari.

Multiple selection: Tap and drag with two fingers to select, then archive or share several items at once. You can also use the select button to select items one at a time. If you accidentally delete something, swipe left with three fingers to undo, shake your device, or press ⌘Z on an external keyboard.

Export: Save a complete backup of your active and archived items. Tap the gear icon, tap "Manage Your Data", then "Export Deliveries". You'll get a single file with everything, so it's easy to share or re-import later.

Siri Shortcuts: The "check on a delivery" shortcut can now be used conversationally to check any of your active deliveries. In the Shortcuts app, the "Add a Delivery" action now accepts input, and most actions output information about your packages.

Clipboard detection: Like before, Deliveries can automatically detect tracking numbers on your clipboard so you can add them easily. If you prefer, there is now an option to turn this feature off.

For those unfamiliar, Deliveries is a package tracking application that allows users to track packages from services including UPS, FedEx, USPS, DHL, Canada Post, Amazon, and many others. The full release notes for today’s update can be found here.

A switch to subscriptions

The Deliveries app has always been a one time purchase of $4.99 for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, and $4.99 separately for the Mac app. With today’s update, the app is switching to a “flexible pricing” structure based on recurring subscriptions.

We have so many wonderful customers, but most people have never tried Deliveries. We know a big part of that has always been the upfront cost: the current price of $4.99 for the iOS app and $4.99 for the Mac app is a lot to ask before you’ve even had a chance to figure out if it does what you want it to do. Subscriptions will make it possible to download the app on all your devices and try it for a month, or even a full year, for less than it would have cost to buy both versions. If you cancel your subscription, you’ll still be able to finish tracking any packages you previously added, and look up your past shipments if you need to.

First and foremost, if you’ve previously purchased Deliveries, you can continue using “most features” of the app without a subscription. You’ll be able to add new items to track and sync with iCloud, but not sync with Junecloud. You’ll also miss out on new feature additions in the future without a subscription.

Additionally, if you’ve purchased the app in the past, you’ll receive a complimentary subscription based on your original purchase date. According to Junecloud, this ranges from 3 months to 18 months. You’ll see a pop-up notification when you first open the app after updating explaining the complimentary subscription.

Once it comes time to pay for Deliveries, the subscription will cost $0.99 per month or $4.99 per year, billed through the App Store. For those who are completely new to Deliveries, you won’t be able to add new tracking numbers to the app without an active subscription.

To recap:

Complimentary subscription for existing users (Up to 18 months) If you bought the app more than 18 months ago, your complimentary subscription will end February 1, 2021

If you’ve purchased Deliveries, free access to add new packages, sync with iCloud, and access past deliveries Subscription required for Junecloud syncing and associated features (web access, send to Deliveries email feature)

Subscription required for new users to add packages

$4.99 per year or $0.99 per month

You can find more details on the Junecloud website. Deliveries is available on App Store for free with the aforementioned in-app subscription upgrades.

