Hands-on with iOS 14.2 beta 2 changes and features [Video]

Yesterday Apple released the second iOS 14.2 beta to developers, and today it released iOS 14.2 beta 2 to public beta testers. Watch our brief hands-on video as we showcase new iOS 14.2 beta 2 changes and features.

In the initial iOS 14.2 beta Apple made noteworthy changes to the Control Center AirPlay 2 interface. In this latest beta, additional refinements to the interface have been made. Of course, the headline feature are the new emoji characters, which Apple first previewed back in July.

What’s new in iOS 14.2 beta 2

Lots of new emoji characters

Refinements/changes to AirPlay 2 Control Center interface

New Yearly activity tab for Apple Card users in the Wallet app

Video: iOS 14.2 beta 2 changes and features

Subscribe to 9to5mac on YouTube for more videos

9to5mac’s take

Obviously the big feature for iOS 14.2 beta 2 are the new emoji characters. In all there are 117 new emoji, but there are a few that immediately stand out to me as go-to favorites, such as the disguised face, the smiley with the tear, and the ninja.

The latest iOS beta releases continue to build on the major changes and refinements brought forth by the iOS 14 public release earlier this month. As we’ve showcased in the past, iOS 14 is jammed packed with tons of new changes and features. If you haven’t already, be sure to check out our hands-on video walkthrough that covers 250+ new changes, and after that watch our walkthrough of the top 10 iOS 14 features.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: