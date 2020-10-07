Magnets app lets you create collaborative photo widgets with your friends on iOS 14

iCloud Photos lets you create shared albums with your friends and family so that all the members of the album can see its photos and add new ones. But what if you could have a shared photo widget on your home screen? That’s exactly what the new Magnets app offers.

We’ve seen several home screen widget apps available on the App Store since the release of iOS 14, but this is the first time I’ve found an app that offers collaborative widgets. With Magnets, you and your friends can share photos with each other and make them show up right on your iOS home screens.

Using the app is very simple and easy, and there is not much you need to learn to get used to. Once you open it, you’ll find the option to create a new widget, which can have photos from your photo library or be taken directly from the camera.

After selecting the photos you want, the app will ask you to share the widget with other people. It uses the iCloud sharing system, so you can invite other users through your favorite messaging app. Members of the widget will be able to see the photos included in it and also add new ones.

Now you can add your favorite photos to your iOS home screen just like any other widget, and your invited friends can do the same. Photos can be added in small, medium, and large sizes, so users choose what is best for them.

Here’s how the developer describes the app:

Magnets let’s you create collaborative Widgets that can be shared with and updated by your friends. Think of them like fridge magnets or sticky notes. A place where your friends can leave messages for you. The Widget will update on your and your friends Homescreen when someone updates a Magnet with a new photo.

Magnets is available for free on the App Store. It requires an iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad running iOS 14 and later.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: