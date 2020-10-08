Apple has filed a trademark application for the phrase ‘iPhone for Life’ – a phrase which has so far been used by overseas carriers and retailers for their own equivalent of the iPhone Upgrade Program …

Patently Apple spotted the filing.

Today Patently Apple stumbled on a trademark filing that is shown as not being made public as of yet. The space usually provided for date of publication doesn’t exist. Apple filed for the trademark earlier this year. The Hong Kong database shows that Apple filed for the trademark ‘iPhone for Life’ in early April 2020. I’ve never seen that trademark in the US market, but did find it in other countries, associated with foreign telecoms and Apple shops.

The site showed a couple of examples of the phrase being used in marketing materials outside the US.

It’s unclear whether Apple intends to rebrand the iPhone Upgrade Program, or simply protect a phrase for use by its resellers – but the latter seems most likely.

Patently Apple notes that the trademark application is in two categories, one for retail sales, the other for finance arrangements.

Class 35: “Retail store services and retail store services provided via communications networks featuring handheld mobile digital electronic devices and other consumer electronics, computer software, accessories, peripherals and carrying cases for the aforesaid devices, and pre-recorded music; product demonstrations provided in-store and via communications networks; information and consultation in connection with the foregoing; computerized data storage and retrieval services for digital text, data, image, audio, and video works; information and consultation in connection therewith.” Class 36: “Financial services; financing services; banking services; financing of loans; extension of retail credit; installment loans; lease-purchase financing; debit and credit card services; issuance of credit cards; payment services; financial transaction services; electronic payment processing services; electronic payment processing services using biometric technology for identification and authentication; financial services, namely, accepting, processing, authenticating, managing and reconciling electronic payments and electronic payment transactions; insurance and warranty services; providing and underwriting warranty and extended warranty contracts; gift card and prepaid card services; providing rebates at participating establishments of others through use of a membership card; providing cash and other rebates for credit card use as part of a customer loyalty program; charitable fundraising services; financial counseling services; financial advice and consultancy services; providing financial information about stocks; providing information in the fields of investment and finance.”

