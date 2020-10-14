iPhone 12 Pro features upgraded 6GB of RAM, iPhone 12 and 12 mini stay at 4GB

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are both powered by Apple’s newest A14 Bionic processor, but early reports indicate that they differ in the amount of RAM they offer. For the first time, it appears that Apple is selling some iPhone 12 models with 6GB of RAM.

In the latest Xcode 12.1 beta release, there are files that list the iPhone 12 models by the amount of RAM they feature. According to the Xcode 12.1 beta, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 feature 4GB of RAM, which is the same as the iPhone 11 models from last year.

On the flip side, Xcode indicates that iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max both feature 6GB of RAM. This is up from the 4GB of RAM that Apple used in the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. These statistics were first reported by the account @Hiraku on Twitter.

The difference in RAM capabilities between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro is likely one of the reasons why Apple has limited certain features exclusively to the Pro models, such as Apple’s new ProRAW photo format. It remains to be seen how the difference in RAM will affect real-world performance between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

Secondly, Geekbench results for the iPhone 12 Pro have allegedly surfaced. These numbers should be treated with a major grain of salt as of right now, but we’ll perform additional testing once the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are released next week.

According to the early Geekbench results, the iPhone 12 Pro scored 1590 in Geekbench single-core testing and a 3120 in multi-core testing. For comparison’s sake, the iPhone 11 Pro scores around 1300 in single-core testing and in 3300 in multi-core testing. This shows a drop in multi-core performance with the iPhone 12 Pro compared to the iPhone 11 Pro, but again, we would be skeptical of these numbers until additional testing can be performed.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available for pre-order at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET on Friday, October 16. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available for pre-order on November 6.

