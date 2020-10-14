Save 30% on USB-C hubs for MacBook Pro/Air and iPad Pro/Air with Hyper’s Prime Day sale

Hyper is dropping prices by up to 30% on its best USB-C hubs for MacBooks, iPads, and other tablets and laptops. The massive discounts are available today only with Hyper’s Prime Sale so act fast to pick up Hyper’s 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for iPad Pro/Air for $62.99 (Reg. $89.99), the world’s 1st 100W USB-C GaN charger for $74.99 (Reg. $99.99), and much more.

Hyper Day 2020

Hyper’s best USB-C hubs including HyperDrive SOLO and HyperDrive DUO are discounted today only with no coupon code required:

These are some of our favorite picks from Hyper Day 2020:

HyperDrive DUO 7-in-2 for $69.99 (Reg. $99.99) is a feature-packed USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.

HyperDrive DUO features a magnetic secure grip so the USB-C hub doesn’t lose connection, dual USB-C data and power delivery, microSD/SD card slots and dual USB-A ports, and even 4K60Hz HDMI high-resolution video output.HyperDrive DUO comes in two aluminum finishes with silver and space gray.

HyperDrive ULTIMATE for $89.99 (Reg. $119.99) is an 11-in-1 USB-C hub for Mac, PC, Android, and other UBS-C devices. A single USB-C connection expands to include HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, VGA, and a 3.5mm Audio Jack for video and audio output. HyperDrive ULTIMATE also adds USB-A, USB-C with Power Delivery, Gigabit Ethernet, and microSD/SD ports for data transfer and power.

Choose between MacBook and iPad-matching silver and space gray.

HyperDrive 6-in-1 is on sale for $62.99 (Reg. $89.99) turns the single USB-C port on the iPad Pro and brand new iPad Air into a 3.5 mm audio jack, USB-A and USB-C ports, microSD/SD card slots, and HDMI output.

HyperJuice GaN 100W USB-C Charger is the world’s first compact charger with that much power delivery. Dual USB-C ports and USB-A ports support charging up to four devices simultaneously. Save 30% off with coupon code “prime” at checkout.

Hyper’s latest Kickstarter product is the world’s first stackable GaN charger (40% off today only) for delivering 65W and 100W power in the most compact form-factor that can be stacked to created up to 1600W from a single outlet.

Get 30% off other Hyper bestsellers with coupon code “prime”

Hyper USB-C hubs and accessories are available on Amazon, Best Buy, B&H and HyperShop.com.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: