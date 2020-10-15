Apple Store is down ahead of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro preorders

The Apple Store is down ahead of the first set of iPhone 12 preorders. Due to the pandemic, the iPhonne 12 launch season is staggered this year. Today, customers can order the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro.

The store is down quite far ahead of time. Preorders open at 5 AM Pacific Time, or about six hours from now. The phones officially launch on October 23rd.

There are four models of iPhone 12 in total. With both 6.1-inch models going up for preorder today, that leaves the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple’s supply chain is running a bit behind on the production ramp. As a result, these models will be released on November 13. Customers wanting to preorder those two models should come back at 5 AM PDT on November 6.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are actually quite close in specification, despite the $170 price difference. Both feature 5G connectivity, the new flat edge industrial design, Apple’s latest A14 chip and Ceramic Shield cover glass.

The main distinguishing features are that the Pro features stainless steel sides whereas the iPhone 12 uses aluminium case materials. Pro buyers also get one additional rear camera (the 2x telephoto lens) and a depth-sensing LiDAR scanner. iPhone 12 Pro will be able to shoot in Apple’s new ProRAW format later this year, and also can record high-dynamic range 4K video with Dolby Vision.

