Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Decluttr: Trade-in your old Apple device with a 10% cash bonus and 28-day price lock guarantee now.
Sponsored by Direct Mail: Create and send great looking email newsletters with Direct Mail, an easy to use email marketing app for the Mac. Get started for free and save 10% when you sign up for any pricing plan.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- iPhone 12 pre-orders are live, here’s what you need to know
- Buy the new iPad Air today for delivery on October 23
- Reliable leaker suggests under-display Touch ID is coming to the iPhone
- Apple might hold another event on November 17 to introduce first Apple Silicon Mac
- iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro: Which should you buy?
- Best iPhone 12 Pre-order Deals: Verizon, AT&T, Walmart, and more
- Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 1TB is $910, a new all-time low ($289 off)
- 9to5Toys on Twitter
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
Follow Chance:
Follow Trevor:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.