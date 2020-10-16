If you’ve been waiting impatiently to buy the new iPad Air, preorders for the 4th-gen device are now open, alongside those for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. You can place your order today, and receive your iPad a week later, on October 23. Apple first announced the new model a month ago.

The 4th-gen iPad Air is probably the model most people should be buying …

It not only updates the form factor to virtually the same as the iPad Pro – with the Home button removed in favor of slim bezels all around – but it also shares many of the same features as the more expensive Pro. Here’s where the new Air matches the Pro features:

Screen size almost identical (10.9-inch versus 11-inch)

Better chip than the Pro (A14 versus A12Z)

Same compatibility with Magic Keyboard and 2nd-gen Apple Pencil

USB-C

Fully laminated display with anti-reflective coating

Same 264ppi pixel density

P3 color gamut

True Tone

12MP wide camera with f/1.8 aperture

Auto-focus with Focus Pixels

Smart HDR

4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps

Slo-mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps

7MP front camera

1080p video with front camera

The Pro does still retain some extra features over the new Air, but not that many:

Up to 1TB storage (Air: 256GB)

Ultra-wide camera

Brighter True Tone flash

600 nits typical maximum brightness (Air: 500 nits)

ProMotion

Portrait Mode on front camera

Animoji and Memoji

Four speakers (Air: Two)

Face ID (Air: Touch ID in power button)

LiDAR scanner

If you’re still not sure whether to upgrade from the 2019 model, you can find a three-way comparison here.

Wi-Fi models of iPad Air are available from $599, while cellular models start at $729. You can choose between 64GB and 256GB storage, and five colors: silver, space gray, rose gold, green, and sky blue.

You can buy the new iPad Air today for delivery on October 23 at apple.com.

