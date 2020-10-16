Waiting to buy the all-new iPad Air? Preorders are now open

If you’ve been waiting impatiently to buy the new iPad Air, preorders for the 4th-gen device are now open, alongside those for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. You can place your order today, and receive your iPad a week later, on October 23. Apple first announced the new model a month ago.

The 4th-gen iPad Air is probably the model most people should be buying …

It not only updates the form factor to virtually the same as the iPad Pro – with the Home button removed in favor of slim bezels all around – but it also shares many of the same features as the more expensive Pro. Here’s where the new Air matches the Pro features:

  • Screen size almost identical (10.9-inch versus 11-inch)
  • Better chip than the Pro (A14 versus A12Z)
  • Same compatibility with Magic Keyboard and 2nd-gen Apple Pencil
  • USB-C
  • Fully laminated display with anti-reflective coating
  • Same 264ppi pixel density
  • P3 color gamut
  • True Tone
  • 12MP wide camera with f/1.8 aperture
  • Auto-focus with Focus Pixels
  • Smart HDR
  • 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
  • Slo-mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps
  • 7MP front camera
  • 1080p video with front camera

The Pro does still retain some extra features over the new Air, but not that many:

  • Up to 1TB storage (Air: 256GB)
  • Ultra-wide camera
  • Brighter True Tone flash
  • 600 nits typical maximum brightness (Air: 500 nits)
  • ProMotion
  • Portrait Mode on front camera
  • Animoji and Memoji
  • Four speakers (Air: Two)
  • Face ID (Air: Touch ID in power button)
  • LiDAR scanner

If you’re still not sure whether to upgrade from the 2019 model, you can find a three-way comparison here.

Wi-Fi models of iPad Air are available from $599, while cellular models start at $729. You can choose between 64GB and 256GB storage, and five colors: silver, space gray, rose gold, green, and sky blue.

You can buy the new iPad Air today for delivery on October 23 at apple.com.

