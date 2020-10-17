New photos and videos show MagSafe Charger and cases arriving ahead of iPhone 12

While iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro from pre-orders are expected to be delivered on Friday, customers are getting MagSafe Charger and iPhone 12 cases ahead of schedule. Users have been sharing photos and even videos of these new accessories on social networks, so we can now take a better look at them.

One of the main new features of this year’s iPhones is MagSafe, which is present on the entire iPhone 12 lineup and lets users easily attach accessories magnetically to the backside of the iPhone. In addition to new cases, MagSafe also enables fast induction charging through new Apple MagSafe chargers.

The MagSafe Charger works as a Qi charger, but it fits perfectly on iPhone 12 thanks to the new built-in magnets in the phone. Since the user doesn’t have to worry about aligning the iPhone correctly in the charger, the MagSafe Charger is extremely smaller compared to other existing solutions.

Here, in these images, we can see how the MagSafe Charger compares to the Apple Watch Charging Dock and a regular Qi charger:

The new Apple MagSafe charger and the USB-C 20W Power Adapter arrived early! A month to go before my iPhone 12 Pro Max arrives #MagSafe #magsafecharger #apple pic.twitter.com/PSDerNsgSg — Mihir Joshi (@riffola) October 17, 2020

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro silicone cases from Apple are already available for ordering and some customers have also received them ahead of schedule. The cases remember those for the iPhone 5 as they protect the entire phone, but there’s the new cutout for the MagSafe magnets as you can see below.

There are also videos on YouTube showing the unboxing and a brief hands-on with the iPhone 12 silicone case and MagSafe Charger:

As we reported earlier today, customers who have already pre-ordered their iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are starting to see their order status shift to “preparing to ship.” However, the estimate shipping time for some models has slipped to November, especially with the iPhone 12 Pro.

