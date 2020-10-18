Apple begins shipping first iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders ahead of Friday release

The first iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders have started shipping out to early buyers. As usual, this doesn’t mean you should expect your iPhone 12 order to arrive any earlier than the October 23 release date.
If you check your order status via Apple’s website, you’ll likely see that your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro is still “preparing to ship.” However, if you head to the UPS website, you can track the progress of your order with a few simple steps.
To do so, either enroll in the UPS My Choice platform or use the “Track by Reference Number” feature. The reference number is likely the phone number listed on your Apple order or your order number without the last two digits. Not all iPhones have been transferred to UPS just yet, however, so be sure to keep checking throughout the week.
As usual, Apple does not update the shipment status of new iPhone orders through its website until later in the week when we’re closer to the official release date. Finally, keep in mind that just because orders are already shipping doesn’t mean you should expect your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro to arrive early. Apple works closely with UPS to make sure that shipments arrive no earlier than Friday, October 23, regardless of what the estimated date shown in UPS indicates.
On the other hand, as we detailed yesterday, the first iPhone 12 accessories have started arriving to customers. This includes MagSafe cases as well as the MagSafe Charger itself. You can get a closer look at the new accessories in our full coverage right here.
Has your iPhone 12 pre-order shipped yet? Let us know down in the comments!
