Molekule debuted the world’s first molecular air purifier with the “Air” back in 2017 and it arrived with a handy iOS app. Now the company is taking smart home connectivity a step further and bringing HomeKit support to its Mini+ molecular air purifier and it’s landing at Apple Stores and Apple.com in the US. Read on for a closer look at this top-notch HomeKit air purifier.

HEPA air purifiers have been the standard for some time, but Molekule’s technology that comes from over 20 years of research and development goes even further. The Molekule lineup including the Mini+ that’s now available from Apple uses Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) to not just trap allergens, viruses, bacteria, pollutants, mold, and chemicals but actually destroy them.

The Molekule Mini+ is made for rooms up to 250 square feet and includes really useful features like a particle sensor and an auto mode that adjust the air purifier based on your air quality. With the Auto Protect mode, can tell what the air quality in your space is right on the Mini+ or with your iPhone.

I actually bought several Molekules this past spring (two Mini+ and an Air) after building a home to clean up all the dust and debris from the construction process. It was awesome to see the Molekules go to work and create a really noticeable difference in our air quality within just a couple of days. Other examples include when we burn dinner or our cat is shedding lots of fur, the Mini+ automatically senses what’s happening and adjusts accordingly.

Molekule Mini+ becomes a HomeKit air purifier

Molekule CEO Jaya Rao shared more on offering the Mini+ at Apple and introducing HomeKit support:

“The face of today’s air pollutants is rapidly changing to include things like toxic chemicals from smoke, in addition to bacteria and airborne viruses. We believe this air pollution challenge needs new and advanced technology,” said Jaya Rao, CEO of Molekule. “The expansion of Molekule Air Mini+ to include HomeKit compatibility and availability in Apple stores brings that vision to even more people and enables us to create user experiences that meet the needs of today’s consumers.”

Specifically, HomeKit support for the Molekule Mini+ will include the ability to setup the air purifier with the Home app as well as providing control through Apple’s smart home platform and Siri. There will also be functionality to include Mini+ with HomeKit automations.

At the moment, unfortunately, what we’ve heard from Molekule is that the HomeKit support will only be coming with new Mini+ air purifiers sold by Apple. We’ve double-checked on this and are waiting for an answer. Notably, HomeKit isn’t mentioned yet in the Mini+ listing on Apple.com yet or Molekule’s website. It also sounds like existing Mini+ owners won’t be seeing a software update to enable HomeKit. No word for now on HomeKit coming to the Molekule Air or Air Pro.

The Molekule MIni+ is available now at Apple Stores across the US as well as Apple.com price at $499.95. And if you’re interested in several Molekules, you can find discounts with bundles direct from the company.

Check out more about Molekule on the company’s website and you can learn more about the science behind Molekule’s PECO technology here.

Note: Molekule makes a Mini+ and Mini, just the Mini+ is gaining HomeKit support for now.

